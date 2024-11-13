Florida State goes to 3-0 with 72-52 win over Tarleton State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State spread the minutes and the scoring around as the Seminoles pulled away from Tarleton State 72-52 on Tuesday night. Daquan Davis scored nine points and four Seminoles added eight each as 12 players scored and 10 players played double-digit minutes with no starter playing over 19 minutes. The Seminol;es (3-0) shot 44%, made 24 of 38 free throws and scored 18 points off 21 Tigers turnovers, though Florida State had 16 turnovers of its own. Chris Mpaka had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to lead Tarleton State (0-3). Matt Krass, added 11 points and his brother Nick had 10. Bubu Benjamin also had 11 points.

