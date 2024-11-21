Florida State faces Charleston Southern, seeking to bounce back after dismissing three assistants

Florida State is seeking to snap a six-game losing streak, the program’s longest slide since dropping eight straight to open the 1974 season. Coach Mike Norvell and FSU’s administration dismissed offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and receivers coach Ron Dugans on No. 10, a day after a 52-3 loss to Notre Dame. There’s not much for a Power 4 program to gain against an FCS opponent, but a homecoming win and positive energy going into a rivalry game against Florida would be significant for the Seminoles.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.