Florida State defense records seven sacks, Seminoles edge Cal for first win of 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ja’Khi Douglas had a 36-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter and Florida State defeated Cal 14-9 on Saturday in the Bears’ first Atlantic Coast Conference game. Patrick Payton had three of Florida State’s seven sacks, the last when Marvin Jones Jr. and Edwin Joseph combined to sack Cal’s Fernando Mendoza on fourth down with 54 seconds left. The Bears had driven to the Florida State 23. Lawrance Toafili had 17 carries for 80 yards and a 2-yard touchdown for Florida State.

