Florida State coach Norvell seeks 1st win of season against Memphis, his former team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State needs a win to avoid an 0-3 start and it could come at the expense of coach Mike Norvell’s former team. Norvell and the winless Seminoles face undefeated Memphis on Saturday. Norvell coached his first game at Memphis in 2016. The Tigers took a chance on hiring a young offensive coordinator from Arizona State and Norvell delivered with a 38-16 record and four bowl appearances in as many seasons. Memphis hasn’t lost a step since promoting Ryan Silverfield to replace Norvell. Silverfield has the Tigers on the verge of being ranked and a legit contender to make the expanded, 12-team College Football Playoff.

