Florida State beats Stanford for its fourth women’s soccer national championship — all since 2014

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Jordynn Dudley and Jody Brown scored 26 seconds apart in the first half and Florida State beat Stanford 5-1 for the program’s fourth national championship — all coming since 2014. Florida State (22-0-1) became the first undefeated champion in over a decade, joining the 2011 Stanford squad that went 23-0. The Seminoles and Cardinal (20-1-4) made history as the first NCAA Division I women’s national championship game pitting two undefeated teams. Stanford had a 36-match streak of allowing one or fewer goals snapped in its quest for a fourth championship. The Cardinal had allowed just 10 goals all season — with no multiple-score games. Florida State had just one shot in the first 28 minutes but then scored two goals in the 29th.

