Florida State beats Boston College 84-76 to snap a 3-game losing streak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jamir Watkins had 22 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season, Chandler Jackson added a career-high 19 points and Florida State beat Boston College 84-76 to snap a three-game losing streak. Florida State went on a 10-0 run midway through the second half to take a 71-60 lead. Jalen Warley converted a three-point play during the run after Boston College turned it over for the third straight possession. Jackson made a wide open 3-pointer from the corner to give Florida Stat a 74-65 lead with 5:39 left. Watkins added a three-point play to make it 80-68. Warley and Cam Corhen added 13 points apiece for Florida State (14-12, 8-7 ACC). Jackson started in place of Darin Green Jr., who was out with an injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.