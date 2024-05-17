Florida State asks the NCAA to reduce and rescind penalties imposed on its football program
Florida State has asked the NCAA to reduce and rescind penalties imposed on its football program for NIL-related recruiting violations after the sanctioning body halted investigations into booster-backed collectives. FSU’s legal counsel sent a three-page letter to the chairperson of the Division I Committee on Infractions and requested the committee amend its decision. The letter was dated April 24. It referred to NIL-related cases involving Tennessee and Florida. The penalties are the result of a rule-breaking incident that happened in April 2022. An assistant coach drove a prospective student-athlete to a meeting with a booster, which is considered impermissible contact.
