Florida State asks the NCAA to reduce and rescind penalties imposed on its football program

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
FILE - Florida State head coach Mike Norvell claps as his players warm up for the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Norvell, like most every other team in the Atlantic Coast Conference, has spent the spring handling change. He hopes it can lead to another league title and a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

Florida State has asked the NCAA to reduce and rescind penalties imposed on its football program for NIL-related recruiting violations after the sanctioning body halted investigations into booster-backed collectives. FSU’s legal counsel sent a three-page letter to the chairperson of the Division I Committee on Infractions and requested the committee amend its decision. The letter was dated April 24. It referred to NIL-related cases involving Tennessee and Florida. The penalties are the result of a rule-breaking incident that happened in April 2022. An assistant coach drove a prospective student-athlete to a meeting with a booster, which is considered impermissible contact.

