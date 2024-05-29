Florida State and Auburn to meet for NCAA men’s golf title

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Florida State and Auburn will face off in the championship match with a chance for each school to win their first national NCAA title in men’s golf. Both teams needed a final point from extra holes. Auburn freshman Jackson Koivun denied Ohio State’s Adam Wallin another remarkable comeback. Koivun bogeyed the last two holes in regulation and won on the 21st hole with a birdie from the back bunker. The Seminoles leaned on Luke Clanton rallying to stun Christo Lamprecht. Tyler Weaver clinched it for Florida State when he beat Kale Fontenot of Georgia Tech in 19 holes at La Costa.

