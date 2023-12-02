Florida State advances past Clemson in women’s College Cup behind goals from Zipay and Dudley

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Kaitlyn Zipay and freshman Jordynn Dudley each scored and Florida State beat Clemson 2-0 to clinch its seventh berth to the national championship game. Florida State (21-0-1) advanced to the title game for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Clemson (18-4-4) was making the program’s first appearance in the national semifinal. The Seminoles, in their 14th College Cup, beat the Tigers for the third straight time this season and the last eight overall. The Seminoles’ second series victory this season secured the program’s fourth straight ACC championship. Zipay scored her fourth goal of the season in the 38th minute to open the scoring. Dudley scored on a breakaway in the 53rd for her 13th goal of the season, and third of the NCAA Tournament.

