Florida State adds women’s lacrosse after a report showed school was not Title IX compliant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State is adding women’s lacrosse as a varsity sport. The move comes 17 months after a report showed the Seminoles weren’t in compliance with federal Title IX laws. Adding lacrosse will make FSU more equitable with regard to its men’s and women’s athletic scholarships. Athletic director Michael Alford says lacrosse will debut in spring 2026. He will begin searching for a coach in the coming weeks. USA Today reported last year that FSU double- and triple-counted female scholarship athletes in track and field sports to apparently improve gender-equity numbers. The accounting method erased half of the school’s overall gender participation gap that year.

