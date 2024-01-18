Florida St. solidifies place among ACC leaders beating Miami 84-75 with backup assistance

By The Associated Press
Miami guard Bensley Joseph, left, drives to the basket as Florida State guard Jalen Warley (1) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Reserves Cam Cohen and Primo Spears scored 16 points each and surging Florida State led the entire way in beating Miami 84-75.  The Seminoles have won five straight and seven of their last eight following a four-game losing streak. The Seminoles are tied for second in the conference with North Carolina State. Nigel Pack led Miami with 19 points. Pack sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup from Bensley Joseph in a 1:02 span in the second half to cap a 20-6 Miami spurt that reduced the Hurricanes’ deficit to 59-57 with 11:22 remaining. Miami got within 62-60 less than a minute later and 73-71 with 4:59 left but couldn’t get closer.

