Florida St. solidifies place among ACC leaders beating Miami 84-75 with backup assistance

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Reserves Cam Cohen and Primo Spears scored 16 points each and surging Florida State led the entire way in beating Miami 84-75. The Seminoles have won five straight and seven of their last eight following a four-game losing streak. The Seminoles are tied for second in the conference with North Carolina State. Nigel Pack led Miami with 19 points. Pack sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup from Bensley Joseph in a 1:02 span in the second half to cap a 20-6 Miami spurt that reduced the Hurricanes’ deficit to 59-57 with 11:22 remaining. Miami got within 62-60 less than a minute later and 73-71 with 4:59 left but couldn’t get closer.

