Florida St. and Virginia clinch spots in College World Series, Evansville’s improbable run continues

Florida State and Virginia finished two-game sweeps in their NCAA super regionals to become the first teams to advance to the College World Series. Evansville became the first No. 4 regional seed to beat a No. 1 national seed when it defeated Tennessee 10-8 to force a third and deciding game in their super regional. Florida State followed its 24-4 beatdown of UConn on Friday with a 10-8 win in 12 innings. Virginia finished off Kansas State with a 10-4 victory. Their wins give the Atlantic Coast Conference at least two teams in the CWS for a second straight year.

