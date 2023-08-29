Florida seeks second straight season-opening win over no. 14 Utah

Reigning two-time Pac-12 champion Utah harbors dreams of making a run to the College Football Playoff in its final Pac-12 season. The Utes are also seeking revenge against a Florida team that edged them 29-26 a year ago. Meanwhile, the Gators are trying to take a step forward after winning six games in Billy Napier’s debut season. Florida finished last season on a three-game slide and won a single true road game a year ago.

