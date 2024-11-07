Florida says coach Billy Napier on solid ground despite 15-18 record after promising signs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier is getting a fourth season to try to get the Gators back to their winning ways.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin made the announcement in a “letter to Gator Nation” on Thursday that said the team is “building a foundation that promises greater success next season and beyond.”

The letter does not specicially mention the 2025 season, but a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that the intent was to send a message of stability for next year, not just the upcoming recruiting season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Florida’s internal discussions are private.

“I wanted to let you know that Billy Napier will continue as head football coach of the Florida Gators,” Stricklin wrote. “As we’ve seen these past several weeks, the young men on this team represent what it means to be a Gator. Their resolve, effort and execution are evident in their performance and growth each week — building a foundation that promises greater success next season and beyond.”

The Gators (4-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) have made significant strides since lopsided losses to Miami and Texas A&M during the first month of the season. Napier shored up the team’s shaky defense, found a potential star in freshman quarterback DJ Lagway and developed young talent on both sides of the ball.

It’s the kind of progress that should help Stricklin’s case to keep Napier despite his 15-18 record heading into Saturday’s game at No. 5 Texas.

“UF’s commitment to excellence and a championship-caliber program is unwavering,” Stricklin wrote. “In these times of change across college athletics, we are dedicated to a disciplined, stable approach that is focused on long-term, sustained success for Gator athletes, recruits and fans. I am confident that Billy will meet the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

The Gators went toe-to-toe with then-No. 8 Tennessee in Knoxville last month and again with second-ranked Georgia last week in Jacksonville.

Florida lost 23-17 in overtime to the Volunteers after squandering several chances to pull off a stunner. And there are plenty who believe the Gators would have beaten Georgia had Lagway not pulled his hamstring in the second quarter while leading 10-3.

“Before the season started, nobody expected us to be anything,” running back Ja’Kobi Jackson said Wednesday. “But we’re proving to people day-in and day-out that we can play in the SEC, that we’re capable of beating teams.”

No one saw that coming in September, and it appeared Napier might not make it through the first month of the season.

Florida was inept on both sides of the ball in a 41-17 loss to rival Miami to open the season and showed no improvement in a 33-20 loss to Texas A&M two weeks later.

But Napier’s popularity started to turn with a dominant victory at Mississippi State and then a bye week that became a series of ultra-competitive practices — on-field work that players point to as the key to getting on track.

While some wondered if the Gators would start giving up or opting out, they dug in for Napier.

“Everything Coach Napier says, everybody’s bought into it,” Jackson said. “We’re playing for each other at the end of the day. We play for everyone that’s in this building.”

Florida would owe Napier roughly $26 million by firing him in 2024. His buyout drops to around $19 million in 2025, although that figure would be considerably higher with his legion of assistants and behind-the-scenes help.

Even with Napier remaining in place, staff changes are expected. And he’s still likely to open next year on the proverbial hot seat — and for good reason.

Florida is 2-12 against ranked teams and 1-10 against rivals Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Tennessee. And Napier’s in-game mistakes continue to mount (see Tennessee), although at a much slower pace.

Nonetheless, growth outweighs growing pains. And with November being a key recruiting month, Florida administrators opted to give Napier a vote of confidence, especially with his team so banged up. The Gators could be down their top two quarterbacks, including Lagway, their top two running backs, two of their top four receivers and four cornerbacks when they take the field in Austin.

“I am confident that Billy will meet the challenges and opportunities ahead,” Stricklin wrote. “Now, I call on all of Gator Nation to continue standing behind Billy and his dedicated team while we work together to build a championship program.”

