Florida runs wild and ends a 4-game skid with a 49-7 romp against lower-division McNeese

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida got its ground game on track against lower-division McNeese, running for 327 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-7 drubbing. Montrell Johnson led the way with 119 yards and two scores. The Gators ended a four-game skid and won for the first time since pummeling South Carolina 38-6 on Nov. 11, 2022. Coming off a humbling loss at then-No. 14 Utah, Florida was looking to establish its run-first identity and gain some much-needed confidence before hosting ninth-ranked Tennessee next week. The Cowboys proved to be the perfect opponent: a team from the Football Championship Subdivision that was woefully overmatched in the Swamp.

