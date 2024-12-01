Florida runs over Florida State, recovers five fumbles in 31-11 rivalry win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Montrell Johnson ran for 99 yards, including a touchdown, and Florida recovered five fumbles in a 31-11 win over Florida State on Saturday. Jadan Baugh added 80 yards as Florida racked up 235 rushing yards, while DJ Lagway had two touchdown passes to give coach Billy Napier his first victory over the Seminoles in three tries. The Gators (7-5) wrapped up an impressive stretch to finish November, knocking off ranked opponents in LSU and Ole Miss and picking up their first victory over Florida State in three seasons.

