Florida running back Montrell Johnson cleared to play against No. 19 Miami following knee scope

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida running back Montrell Johnson has been cleared to play against No. 19 Miami on Saturday. It’s a huge boost for the underdog Gators considering Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee during the first week of training camp. But he returned to practice this week and is being listed as a starter. Coach Billy Napier says “if he’s on that depth chart — at the top of the list — that means he’s ready to go.” Johnson has played in every game since following Napier to Gainesville from Louisiana-Lafayette. He has 1,658 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns in two years with the Gators.

