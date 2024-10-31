Florida rules out WR Wilson and CB Marshall for rivalry game against No. 2 Georgia

By The Associated Press
Central Florida running back RJ Harvey, right, gets past Florida edge Justus Boone, back center, and defensive back Jason Marshall Jr., left, to score on a 13-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will be without receiver Eugene Wilson III and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday. The Gators ruled both starters out. Wilson ranks third on the team with 19 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown. Marshall has been one of Florida’s top defensive backs, notching 20 tackles and a team-leading four pass breakups. The Gators also ruled out cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson and safety Asa Turner. Running back Montrell Johnson Jr., linebacker R.J. Moten and guard Damieon George Jr. are listed as questionable.

