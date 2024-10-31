Florida rules out WR Wilson and CB Marshall for rivalry game against No. 2 Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will be without receiver Eugene Wilson III and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday. The Gators ruled both starters out. Wilson ranks third on the team with 19 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown. Marshall has been one of Florida’s top defensive backs, notching 20 tackles and a team-leading four pass breakups. The Gators also ruled out cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson and safety Asa Turner. Running back Montrell Johnson Jr., linebacker R.J. Moten and guard Damieon George Jr. are listed as questionable.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.