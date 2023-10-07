Florida rebounds from Kentucky debacle, handles Vanderbilt 38-14 in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Graham Mertz threw three touchdown passes, including two to Arlis Boardingham, and Florida handled Vanderbilt 38-14. The Gators bounced back from a 33-14 drubbing at Kentucky and avenged a stunning loss at Vanderbilt a year ago. They improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Southeastern Conference play. Mertz and Boardingham came up big in the rematch. Mertz completed 30 of 36 passes for 254 yards before giving way to Max Brown in the fourth. Mertz had scoring throws of 2 and 15 yards to Boardingham, who finished with seven catches for 99 yards. The Commodores fell to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in league play.

