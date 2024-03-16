Florida reaches SEC final rallying from 18 down to beat Texas A&M 95-90

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Denzel Aberdeen scored a career-high 20 points in helping Florida rally from an 18-point deficit and beat Texas A&M 95-90 at the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals. The sixth-seeded Gators earned Florida’s first trip to the tournament finals since 2014. The Gators reached the Final Four that year. They will play No. 12 Auburn for the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth on Sunday. Aberdeen led five Gators in double figures. Texas A&M led 40-22 with 5:20 left in the half. Wade Taylor IV paced Texas A&M with a game-high 30 points. Sol Washington and Tyrece Radford each scored 18 and Manny Obaseki added 12.

