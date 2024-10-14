Florida QB Graham Mertz’s season and his college career are over because of a knee injury

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier says quarterback Graham Mertz will miss the remainder of the season because of a knee injury. Mertz tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a 23-17 overtime loss at Tennessee on Saturday. The sixth-year senior from Overland, Kansas, awkwardly caught his cleat in the turf after throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Arlis Boardingham in the third quarter. Napier will turn to highly touted freshman DJ Lagway beginning with Saturday’s homecoming game against Kentucky.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.