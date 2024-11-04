Florida QB DJ Lagway has ‘a pathway for recovery and a return’ this season from hamstring injury

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway’s hamstring injury is “less significant” than initially feared, and the Gators have not ruled him out for Saturday’s game at No. 5 Texas. Coach Billy Napier says “we do think there’s a pathway for recovery and a return.” Lagway left a 34-20 loss to No. 2 Georgia in the second quarter and returned to the sideline in the second half with his legged wrapped and using crutches. He was the second Florida quarterback to go down this season, joining starter Graham Mertz. Replays showed Lagway grabbing his left hamstring during a 3-yard run. He was carted off the field to a loud ovation and with the Gators leading 10-3 in a rivalry game known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”

