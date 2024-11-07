Florida QB DJ Lagway ‘giving it his best shot’ to play at Texas despite hamstring injury

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is practicing in a limited capacity despite a strained left hamstring. The Gators officially list Lagway as questionable to play at No. 5 Texas on Saturday. Lagway was carted off the field in the second quarter of last weekend’s 34-20 loss to second-ranked Georgia. He tweaked his hamstring during a 3-yard run in the second quarter. He returned to the sideline in the second half with his legged wrapped and using crutches. Coach Billy Napier says Lagway’s injury was “less significant” than initially feared and adds that he’s “giving it his best shot” to play.

