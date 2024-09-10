Florida planning to use Mertz and Lagway in tandem QB system moving forward

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is moving to a two-quarterback system and giving highly touted freshman DJ Lagway a chance to prove his dazzling debut was no fluke. Exactly how coach Billy Napier uses Lagway and experienced senior Graham Mertz remains to be seen, though. The tandem will be in the spotlight when the Gators host Texas A&M on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Napier says “I don’t want to put the playbook on the streets here.” Filling in for Mertz and making his first collegiate start, Lagway threw for 456 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-7 victory against lower-division Samford.

