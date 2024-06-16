Florida Panthers, with help from NHL, push to grow hockey in Latino communities

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers in recent years have pushed to grow the game of hockey in untapped communities, particularly the rapidly growing Hispanic market. There are more than 500,000 Hispanic residents in Broward County in Florida, where the Panthers’ Amerant Bank Arena is located. And the Panthers, as well as the NHL, have instituted several initiatives to introduce hockey and combat barriers to entry among Hispanic and Latino fans. Florida currently has a 3-1 lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, which the Panthers are competing in for the second straight year.

