Florida Panthers march on in NHL playoffs after long-awaited series win against Tampa Bay Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Panthers will march on to the second round of the NHL playoffs after beating their in-state rivals the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-1 on Monday night. Florida won a playoff series against Tampa Bay for the first time in four tries. The Panthers won four of five games in the series thanks to stellar play on the penalty kill and some clutch performances from Sergei Bobrovsky and their other stars. They’ll face either the Boston Bruins or Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round. The Bruins lead their first-round series 3-1 with Game 5 in Boston on Tuesday.

