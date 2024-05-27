Florida Panthers lose Game 3 of East finals despite mostly dominant performance

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — By most measures, the Florida Panthers dominated the New York Rangers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. Florida had 108 shots attempts to New York’s 44, with 37 shots on goal to New York’s 23. The Panthers scored two power play goals, while killing off both of the Rangers’. They stormed back from a two-goal deficit with a pair of goals within two minutes of each other in the third period, sending the game into overtime with all momentum in their hands. They lost. New York’s Alex Wennberg scored the game winner 5:35 into the extra session, deflecting the puck past Sergei Bobrovsky.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.