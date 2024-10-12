Florida Panthers lack pushback in losing to Buffalo in 1st game without captain Aleksander Barkov

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice isn’t ready to jump to conclusions following one loss on how his defending Stanley Cup champions will hold up with captain Aleksander Barkov expected to miss between two and three weeks with a lower body injury. But the coach wasn’t happy with the lack of pushback the Panthers showed in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Barkov was hurt in a the final minutes of a 3-1 loss at Ottawa on Thursday. And the Panthers were also without Matthew Tkachuk, who did not play due to an illness.

