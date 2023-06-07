Florida Panthers in familiar territory, backs to the wall once again down 0-2 in Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Panthers need a miracle. Again. The Panthers needed a furious late-season push just to get into the playoffs as the lowest seed, then needed to win three consecutive elimination games to oust a record-setting Boston team in Round 1. And now, another huge challenge awaits. Down 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Panthers return to home ice on Thursday night looking to spark another turnaround.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.