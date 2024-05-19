Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov wins Selke Trophy as NHL’s best defensive forward

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward. Barkov is a two-time Selke winner after also finishing first in voting for the award in 2021. The 28-year-old center from Finland was a big part of the Panthers allowing the fewest goals a game this season and won 57.3% of his faceoffs. He received 156 of 194 first-place votes. In the playoffs, Barkov has led Florida to a second consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference final.

