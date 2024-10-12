Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov will miss 2-3 weeks with a lower-body injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice says captain Aleksander Barkov will miss two to three weeks with a lower-body injury. Maurice says Barkov will return in time for — if not sooner than — the Panthers’ two NHL Global Series games against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 1-2. They’re being held in the player’s hometown of Tampere, Finland. Barkov was hurt with 70 seconds left in a 3-1 loss at Ottawa on Thursday, when he was attempting to prevent Tim Stutzle from scoring an empty-net goal. Maurice also said forward Matthew Tkachuk won’t play against Buffalo on Saturday night because of an illness.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.