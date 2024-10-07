Florida Panthers cancel public championship ring ceremony, citing concerns over Hurricane Milton

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have canceled plans to receive their Stanley Cup championship rings at a public event Monday night, doing so out of concerns about Hurricane Milton as it bears down on the state. Fans had been invited to attend the event for a $20 donation that would have benefited the team’s foundation, the United Negro College Fund and the United Way. The team says players will now receive their rings in a private ceremony. For now, the Panthers’ opening regular-season game — and Stanley Cup banner unveiling — against the Boston Bruins is scheduled to go on as planned on Tuesday night in Sunrise.

