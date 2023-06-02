Florida men’s tennis coach Bryan Shelton steps down to work with pro son Ben

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
FILE - Ben Shelton plays a backhand return to Tommy Paul during a quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Florida men's tennis coach Bryan Shelton, who led the Gators to the 2021 national championship and three Southeastern Conference titles in 11 seasons, is stepping down to coach his son Ben. Bryan Shelton and the school made the announcement Friday, June 2, saying he and his wife Lisa plan to “spend more time with our family.”(AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aaron Favila]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida men’s tennis coach Bryan Shelton is stepping down to coach his son, up-and -coming pro Ben. Bryan Shelton coached the Gators to the 2021 national championship and three Southeastern Conference titles in 11 seasons. Ben Shelton was ranked 36th entering the French Open, where his tournament debut ended with a four-set loss to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy. The 20-year-old Shelton had never competed outside the United States until December, then made a splash at the Australian Open in January by reaching the quarterfinals.

