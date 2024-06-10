Florida makes it back to College World Series with 13-inning win, Georgia evens series with NC State

Florida outlasted Clemson in a wild five-hour game to complete a two-game sweep of the Tigers in the NCAA super regionals and return to the College World Series. Michael Robertson’s two-run double in the 13th inning delivered an 11-10 walk-off win. The Gators have won nine straight super regionals under Kevin O’Sullivan and will join North Carolina, Florida State and Virginia for the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska, starting Friday. The other four CWS spots remained open Sunday night. Georgia forced a third and deciding game of its super regional with an 11-2 win over North Carolina State.

