Florida, LSU, Kentucky wins give SEC 6 teams in NCAA baseball tournament super regionals

At least six of the record-tying 10 Southeastern Conference teams that made the NCAA Tournament won regionals and will take the next step on the Road to Omaha. No. 2 national seed Florida, No. 5 LSU and No. 12 Kentucky wrapped up regionals and join fellow SEC members in No. 15 South Carolina, No. 16 Alabama and Tennessee in super regionals beginning Friday. The SEC could advance one more team. Texas A&M was in a final Monday night. The SEC sent a record six teams to super regionals in 2004 and 2018. TCU, Duke and Southern Mississippi also won regionals.

