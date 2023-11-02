Florida loses leading tackler Shemar James for the season because of a dislocated kneecap

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will be without leading tackler Shemar James for the rest of the season following surgery on his left knee. James dislocated his kneecap in a 43-20 loss to top-ranked Georgia on Saturday in Jacksonville. The sophomore from Mobile, Alabama tweaked his knee during pregame warmups, put on a brace and was evaluated and cleared to play. He injured it again in the fourth quarter and left the game for good. James leads the Gators with 54 tackles. Without him, fourth-year junior Mannie Nunnery is expected to start against Arkansas on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.