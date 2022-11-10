Florida looks to close out home slate with win vs Gamecocks

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (Logan Hannigan-Downs/College Station Eagle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Logan Hannigan-Downs]

Florida would become bowl eligible with a victory against South Carolina. But first-year Gators coach Billy Napier has been quick to downplay the potential achievement, saying “we’ve got bigger aspirations than that.” Florida, though, would like to avenge last year’s 40-17 debacle in Columbia, a stunning upset that sped up the process of firing coach Dan Mullen. The Gamecocks are 8 1/2-point underdogs despite winning five of their last six games.

