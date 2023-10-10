Florida is making some schedule tweaks in hopes of ending road woes at South Carolina

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier is making some tweaks before his team’s next road game. Following lopsided losses at then-No. 14 Utah in the season opener and at Kentucky two weeks ago, Napier decided to change his team’s schedule as it prepares to travel to South Carolina. They’re emphasizing more sleep in the days leading up to the game and planning to get to Williams-Brice Stadium earlier than normal Saturday. Napier says “most of it is mental.” The Gators are 1-7 away from Florida Field during Napier’s two seasons and have dropped 10 of their last 11 true road games.

