Florida International makes early lead stand up, holds off UConn for a 24-17 win

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Keyone Jenkins threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third to stake Florida International to a 21-point halftime lead and the Panthers held off a late rally to post a 24-17 win at UConn. The Huskies scored two second-half touchdown and was poised to tie the game in the final minute of regulation when Ta’Quan Robertson fired 11 yards to Justin Joly, who made a spectacular, leaping catch while falling out of bounds, but the play was called back on a holding penalty and UConn failed to convert on fourth down.

