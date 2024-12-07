Florida International announces hiring of Willie Simmons as football coach

MIAMI (AP) — Florida International has hired Willie Simmons as its football coach. The public university did not immediately release terms of its agreement with Simmons, who spent this season as the running backs coach at Duke. Simmons went 45-13 as the head coach at Florida A&M between 2018 and 2023, leading the Rattlers to a pair of HBCU national championships. At FIU, Simmons is replacing Mike MacIntyre. He was fired earlier this month after three seasons, all of them seeing the Panthers finish with 4-8 records.

