Florida hopes two-way star Jac Caglianone can finish his college career with more NCAA tourney wins

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida eked into the NCAA tournament thanks to a couple of wins down the stretch few could have expected. It meant two-way star Jeffrey Alan Caglianone, better known as “Jac” or “Cags,” would get a chance to end his college career on the postseason stage. The Gators, who lost to LSU in the NCAA championship series a year ago, are the No. 3 seed in the Stillwater Regional and begin play against second-seeded Nebraska on Friday. Caglianone, who is playfully nicknamed “Jactani” as an ode to MLB sensation Shohei Ohtani, will start the opener in his usual spot at first base and will pitch Saturday against either host Oklahoma State or Niagara.

