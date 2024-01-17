Florida hires Ron Roberts as executive head coach charged with turning around woeful defense

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has hired veteran defensive assistant Ron Roberts in he can help lead a woeful unit back to prominence. Roberts was named executive head coach, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He reunites with Austin Armstrong, the team’s 30-year-old defensive coordinator who struggled at times last season. Armstrong considers Roberts a mentor. The 56-year-old Roberts fills an opening that was created when linebackers coach Jay Bateman left to become Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator in late December.

