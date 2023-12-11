Florida hires Los Angeles Chargers assistant Will Harris as the team’s secondary coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida formally announced Los Angeles Chargers assistant Will Harris as the team’s secondary coach. The 36-year-old Harris replaces Corey Raymond, who was fired two days after the Gators ended the season with a fifth consecutive loss and missed a bowl for just the third time since 1990. Florida coach Billy Napier also parted with defensive line coach Sean Spencer. Harris leaves the Chargers in time to help Napier recruit before the early signing period begins Dec. 20. He served as the NFL team’s assistant secondary coach in 2023.

