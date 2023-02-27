Florida hires Armstrong as DC to replace NFL-bound Toney

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has hired Austin Armstrong as its defensive coordinator. Armstrong spent less than two months as an assistant on Nick Saban’s Alabama staff. He previously served as defensive coordinator for two years at Southern Mississippi. The 29-year-old Armstrong replaces Patrick Toney, who left Gainesville after one subpar season to become a defensive assistant with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. Toney is one of three on-field assistants to bail on Napier and bolt for the NFL in recent weeks, joining receivers coach Keary Colbert (Denver) and tight ends coach William Peagler (Arizona).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.