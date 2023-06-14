Florida heads to College World Series with deepest pitching staff since lone national title

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Second-seeded Florida has its most talented pitching staff since winning the program’s lone national title in 2017. The group is so deep that coach Kevin O’Sullivan could face daunting decisions about when to use standout sophomore Jac Caglianone and highly touted freshman Cade Fisher. O’Sullivan says “certainly, we’re pitching at a high level at the right time.” It’s been nearly flawless the last two weeks, raising outside expectations and making the Gators one of the favorites to reach the best-of-three championship series. Florida opens bracket play against No. 7 seed Virginia on Friday night.

