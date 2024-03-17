Florida Gulf Coast tops Central Arkansas 76-47 to win seventh-straight ASUN title

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Emani Jefferson scored 20 points with eight rebounds and five assists to help power Florida Gulf Coast to a 76-47 win over Central Arkansas in the Atlantic Sun Conference championship game. Florida Gulf Coast has played in the the conference championship game 13 straight years and are headed to the NCAA tournament for the seventh straight year and 10th time in program history.

