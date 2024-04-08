Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. to go through NBA pre-draft process before deciding on future

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. is entering the NBA draft with the potential to rejoin the Gators for his senior year. Clayton was the team’s leading scorer at 17.6 points a game this season. The 6-foot-3 junior from Lake Wales became a father in December. He plans to go through the NBA pre-draft process before deciding whether to forgo his final year of college eligibility. He has until 11:59 p.m. on May 29 to withdraw from the draft and return to Florida.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.