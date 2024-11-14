Florida guard Urban Klavzar gains NCAA clearance to play after sitting out three games

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Urban Klavzar, who played 13 games at Catholic University of Murcia in Spain during the 2022-23 season, has been cleared to play by the NCAA. Coach Todd Golden says Klavzar will make his collegiate debut when the 20th-ranked Gators play at Florida State on Friday. Golden says part of the NCAA ruling is that Klavzar will be a sophomore instead of a freshman during the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-1 Klavzar also spent time with a professional team in Spain, Real Madrid, but that did not affect his eligibility. He sat out Florida’s first three games while awaiting NCAA clearance.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.