Florida freshman QB DJ Lagway will have more tests to determine extent of hamstring injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway will have more tests to determine how long he will be sidelined with a hamstring injury. Lagway left a 34-20 loss to No. 2 Georgia in the second quarter and returned to the sideline in the second half with his legged wrapped and using crutches. He is the second Florida quarterback to go down this season, joining starter Graham Mertz. Replays showed Lagway grabbing his left hamstring during a 3-yard run. He was carted off the field. With Mertz out with a torn ligament in his left knee, the Gators had to turn to walk-on Aidan Warner against one of the best defenses in the Southeastern Conference.

