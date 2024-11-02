Florida freshman QB DJ Lagway leaves ‘Cocktail Party’ with an apparent hamstring injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway has left the Gators’ game against No. 2 Georgia with an apparent hamstring injury. Replays showed Lagway grabbing his left hamstring during a 3-yard run in the second quarter. He was carted off the field to a loud ovation and with the Gators leading 10-3 in rivalry known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” Starting quarterback Graham Mertz is already out for the season with a torn ligament in his left knee, so the Gators had to turn to walk-on Aidan Warner against one of the best defenses in the Southeastern Conference.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.